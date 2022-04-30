Google Hangouts surprisingly returns to the App Store, but a direct link is needed

The “classic” version of Google Hangouts is back on the App Store by surprise, even if with certain limitations – formally it is not listed, so to download it it is not enough to search for it and it is not even suggested by the platform’s automatic algorithms. You need to have the direct link. We give it to you at the end of the article, even if we doubt it will actually be of any use.

Unlisted apps are mostly useful for developers and the companies that produce them: in this way they can share them among employees for the most diverse reasons without the need to have (for example) an active shared cloud storage or other ancillary services. Technically, even this version of the app still works: in fact, the servers of the platform are still online, for example for those who have the app pre-installed or in any case had installed and activated it before its disappearance. That said, Google decided to abandon it precisely because no one was using it, so at this point it is more a curiosity than an actually useful message.