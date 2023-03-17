Google Glass Enterprise at the end of the line: stop to production and support

- Advertisement -

Google Glass is close to a “second end”, probably the definitive one. The Mountain View company has indeed announced that the sale of the Glass Enterprise Editions ended on March 15th And support will also end from 15 September.

After just over 10 years from their debut, therefore, Google has decided to definitively shelve this project of augmented reality glasses through a “head mounted display (HMD)” which has certainly laid the groundwork for what is to come in the coming years.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN AFTER SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

On a dedicated page on the official support site, Google has published some FAQs to address any doubts that current owners of the Glass Enterprise Edition might have:

Q: Will my Glass Enterprise Edition device still work? If so, for how long? A: Yes. After September 15, 2023, you will continue to be able to use the Glass Enterprise Edition device and existing software. There are no software updates from Google.

Q: Will the pre-installed Meet on Glass app still work? A: The pre-installed Meet on Glass app will not receive continued support from Google after September 15, 2023, and the app may stop working anytime after September 15, 2023.

Q: If my device breaks, will it be repaired or replaced If so, for how long? A: Google will continue to replace devices under the existing program until September 15, 2023. Contact your distributor/reseller to submit a replacement request.

Q: If there is a software bug, will you fix it? If so, for how long? A: Google provides system images for Glass Enterprise Edition, and third parties are responsible for app development and maintenance. There are no software updates from Google. However, the latest system images will remain available on the dedicated page and through the OTA update process, at least until April 1, 2024.



THE END OF AN ERA BUT MORE WILL COME

The Enterprise Edition arrived about four years after the first commercial version of Google Glass, the Explorer Edition which, we recall, was made available to developers in early 2013. In January 2015, Google decided to definitively close the consumer project .

In 2017, the first Enterprise Edition of Google Glass was launched, defined at the time as a “new chapter” in which the target audience were companies and the workers who carry out activities in them that “could be made more efficient” thanks to the use of these glasses. In 2019, a second Enterprise Edition version was launched, sold for $999, which brought a series of hardware improvements including the integration of a Snapdragon XR1 processor.

These were its specifications:

Optical Module display with 640×360 pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 quad-core SoC up to 1.7 GHz

Android 8.0 Oreo operating system

RAM 3GB LPDDR4

Storage memory 32GB eMMC

8MP camera

Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, Speaker Mono

3 integrated microphones, multi-gesture side touchpad

Front LED

Resistance to water and dust

Weight: about 46 grams

820mAh battery with fast charging

The announcement of the definitive end of sales and support for Google Glass comes at a time when many manufacturers are investing in augmented reality and virtual reality technology. Among these, we cannot fail to mention Apple which should announce its own viewer in the coming months.

Obviously, the farewell to Glass does not mean that Google has given up on augmented reality and smartglasses. Already in recent years, in fact, there have been rumors about a new device. Furthermore, during last year’s Google I / O, a prototype of AR glasses with integrated translator was shown. So let’s also expect some other news from the Mountain View company in the coming months.