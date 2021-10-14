Google gives up and will not continue to give an Android look to its ‘apps’ for iPhone and iPad

Android is the most widely used operating system in the world and behind it is Google which, despite the many versions behind it, is still looking for its final design. And it is that after some really horrible first years with a graphic aspect that could be improved, in 2014 material design was presented with the aim of harmonizing all its menus and applications. Google, from that moment, has been perfecting and polishing all its elements thanks to a titanic task that has included all its apps and platforms. Including the versions of iOS that, far from wanting to resemble what Apple marks as recommendations and usability standards, keep the experience of using Android at its fingertips. Harmonization by platforms The news has jumped because one of the members of the Google team has come to confess that they are going to give up their efforts, that they are throwing in the towel and that Android experience of the Mountain View apps for iPhone or iPad is going to disappear, so they have decided to converge with those standards promoted by those of Cupertino among all those who develop applications for their ecosystems. This information, curiously, has just come out despite the fact that the thread that contained this data was published on Twitter last week, through the official account of Jeff Verkoeyen, the head of iOS design within Google. “With the introduction of SwiftUI and significant improvements to UIKit in iOS 14, it has never been easier to create a great brand experience with a small amount of code.” Adopting this tool means that Google will need less time to launch new applications or improve those that now have to, to maintain that Android material design, require more work and adaptation to Apple devices. Of course, there could be the paradox that in the future Google Photos, Google Maps, Gmail, the calendar or the Workspace office suite end up having a more pronounced iOS appearance than those of the Cupertino apps themselves. At the moment there is no closed calendar of when all Google apps will adopt this aspect but if its head has already announced it, we can expect an endless trickle between now and the next few months. Of course, now the battle enters the terrain of the habits of each one of us, that we will have to get used to the new menus and layouts. >