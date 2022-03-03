Tech News

Google Forms has a new option that makes it easier to track results

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

If you use the Google Forms app, you will be interested in knowing the new dynamics proposed by its latest update.

A new option that will make it easier to track the results of surveys and questionnaires from different Google applications.

New feature for Google Forms

Although there are many options that allow us to carry out the same process, the Google Forms app has a very simple dynamic to create surveys and questionnaires. With a few simple clicks we can have a personalized interface and the options we need to share it with other users.

And of course, it also makes it easy to analyze survey results in real time. And now this dynamic is improved with a new option that allows you to integrate the graphics, which are generated from the responses, directly into the Google Docs, Slides and Drawings app.

As you can see in the image, the graphics that are generated from the answers of the surveys or questionnaires that we create with Forms, can be copied and pasted in other Google applications.

So beyond passing the results to Google Sheets, we can choose any of the other apps for the presentation of the data. We just have to use the corresponding option that allows us to embed the Forms graphic and that’s it.

An interesting detail is that it will not be necessary to manually update the graph data when new answers appear. It will only be necessary to click on “Update” so that all the changes are automatically reflected.

This new dynamic has already begun to be implemented as of March 1, although it may take up to 15 days to reach all users. And of course, it adds to the series of options, functions that Forms already offers to customize the presentation of the surveys and the options to analyze the data generated.

Previous articleLinkedIn launches a function that allows us to explain a pause in our career
Next articleTwitter could take another big step: launch its own…
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Twitter could take another big step: launch its own…

Twitter has climbed some positions in terms of preferences in social networks, not only because of its essence,...
Tech News

Google Forms has a new option that makes it easier to track results

If you use the Google Forms app, you will be interested in knowing the new dynamics proposed by...
Communication

LinkedIn launches a function that allows us to explain a pause in our career

LinkedIn is adding a new tool to the options it offers to complete our profile. This new...
Android

WhatsApp will have a new dynamic to record voice messages

WhatsApp is testing a new dynamic for voice messages. A function that will save you some headaches...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.