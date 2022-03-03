Google Forms has a new option that makes it easier to track results

If you use the Google Forms app, you will be interested in knowing the new dynamics proposed by its latest update.

A new option that will make it easier to track the results of surveys and questionnaires from different Google applications.

New feature for Google Forms

Although there are many options that allow us to carry out the same process, the Google Forms app has a very simple dynamic to create surveys and questionnaires. With a few simple clicks we can have a personalized interface and the options we need to share it with other users.

And of course, it also makes it easy to analyze survey results in real time. And now this dynamic is improved with a new option that allows you to integrate the graphics, which are generated from the responses, directly into the Google Docs, Slides and Drawings app.

As you can see in the image, the graphics that are generated from the answers of the surveys or questionnaires that we create with Forms, can be copied and pasted in other Google applications.

So beyond passing the results to Google Sheets, we can choose any of the other apps for the presentation of the data. We just have to use the corresponding option that allows us to embed the Forms graphic and that’s it.

An interesting detail is that it will not be necessary to manually update the graph data when new answers appear. It will only be necessary to click on “Update” so that all the changes are automatically reflected.

This new dynamic has already begun to be implemented as of March 1, although it may take up to 15 days to reach all users. And of course, it adds to the series of options, functions that Forms already offers to customize the presentation of the surveys and the options to analyze the data generated.