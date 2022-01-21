Google forced several DJs to lie about the Pixel 4 in radio ads

Google Pixels offer one of the best Android experiences you can find, but smartphones often come to market with numerous bugs that the company has to fix.

However, it seems that these problems have not stopped Google from trying to sell as many devices as possible, even if this has meant crossing the occasional red line.

According a Texas lawsuit, the company may have gone too far with some of its Google Pixel 4 promotions, that stopped selling before completing its first year.

The Pixel 4 series had a rather complicated launch as it was not released in some countries like India due to the Soli radar. Also, users had some problems with the devices, and the Pixel 4, in particular, has a rather poor battery.

The lawsuit alleges that Google forced eight prominent radio DJs to lie about their experiences using the Pixel 4 in 2019.

According to the demand, Google gave DJs pre-written statements praising the Pixel 4 in the first person. Examples include things like:

I’ve been taking studio shots of everything…my son’s football game…a meteor shower…a rare spotted owl that landed in my backyard.

When the DJs asked to use the phones or, failing that, change the wording so it didn’t sound like their own personal experiences, Google allegedly refused.

In 2020, Google tried to run a second set of Google Pixel 4 announcements. Once again, the DJs asked to test the devices, but Google refused until the DJs tried to buy Pixel 4 devices on their own.

If this lawsuit goes to court and Google is found guilty, it would have violated the Deceptive Trade Practices Consumer Protection Act. The penalties for this would be up to 10,000 dollars for each of the 2,405 broadcasts of the ads, that is, more than 24 million dollars.