google fixes overheating issues on pixels

Yesterday we echoed the complaints of different Pixel users and what were suffering from problems. A problem that affected several Google models and that finally has a solution.

Apparently, some Pixel phones had overheating and excessive battery consumption after updating the device with the latest version of Google Maps. This sparked a torrent of complaints on the Reddit and Google forums.where users complained that their phones got too hot to touch and that battery life was half as long as usual.

Well, we bring good news, as reported by 9to5Google, the Mountain View-based company has contacted to issue a statement in which they acknowledge that this problem was affecting a “subset of Android devices” and that with the last update, battery life should be back to normal.

Google Pixel problems have been fixed

So we indicate a change in the Google app caused a series of devices, the Google Pixel to be exact, suffered from excessive consumption of the problem. But Google has already found the solution:

“A recent change to the Google app backend unintentionally resulted in a subset of Android devices experiencing accelerated battery drain. We rolled out a fix shortly after we became aware of the issue, and affected users should see their devices come back to normal behavior immediately. This fix does not require an app update.” Google says in the statement it has issued.

As you may have seen, Google has already released a silent update that fixes the issue on Pixel phones affected by overheating issues. So, you don’t really have to do anything.

for nowGoogle has not given more details of what has happened so that the Pixel phones They suffered from overheating problems when using applications like Google Maps, but at least we have the good news that they have solved it.

So, if you have a Google Pixel phone, know that you just have to wait for the update to be installed on your smartphone automatically so that all the battery problems on these devices are solved and you can use Google Maps completely normal. Have you suffered from overheating problems on your phone?

