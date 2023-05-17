Google Fi takes the sting off the Pixel Fold price tag with $700 off

This lineup, from left to right, shows the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, and then the Pixel Fold. It’s very short and very wide.

The inner screen.

Google

The outer screen.

The back and hinge. I asked about that weird multi-hole microphone opening and didn’t get an answer beyond it just being a microphone.

Google

The hinge folds flat.

Google

Did we mention it’s thin?

Google

All the sides. Those inner bezels definitely stand out.

Google

You can take selfies with the rear camera.

Google

Like most foldables, the hinge stops wherever you want it to, so here's "laptop mode."

Google

Being the thinnest foldable in the US supposedly makes this pretty pocketable.

Google

More of laptop mode.

Google

The Pixel family. The fold is the short one behind the earbuds.

Google

So far, the Pixel Fold looks like an impressive first foldable from Google, but, wow, is it expensive. It would be nice to knock at least a few dollars off that sky-high $1,799 price tag. You can actually do that at Google Fi where, with a two-year service commitment, you can get $700 off a Pixel Fold. That could go up to $1,000 off if you trade in an eligible phone.

There aren’t too many catches to this deal. Google says you have to activate your new Pixel Fold on Fi within 30 days and keep your account active for 24 months; it’s open to new and existing Fi customers in the US. You’ll still have to pay the $1,799 upfront or take the $75 a month (plus service) payment plan, and you’ll eventually get that $700 back as 24 monthly service credits of $29.17. The offer expires “July 4, 2023, at 11:59 PM PDT or while supplies last.”

If you weren’t plugged in yesterday, the Fold was officially announced as a real-life product after about three years of rumors. Google is not necessarily known for cutting-edge hardware, but the Fold looks great. In the US market, it can claim the titles of “thinnest foldable” and “biggest foldable battery” which is a neat trick. Google’s push into foldables also hopefully contains some Android and Google app software work, but we’ll have to investigate that when the phone finally launches on June 27.

Whether you actually want to own a foldable, however, is a big question. Foldable are notorious for still having screens that spontaneously shatter. Samsung still hasn’t fixed this, even on its fourth version of the Galaxy Z Fold, and the Pixel Fold most likely uses a Samsung screen. Buying such an expensive phone and having it possibly shatter is scary. Having that happen and then dealing with Google’s notorious support line is even scarier.

Listing image by Google