Google feature that rivals Apple’s ‘Search’ is close to launch

O Google is getting closer and closer to launching a net to compete with the resource “Search“, from Apple. That is, a network that is able to track and find the smartphone even if it is turned off or with Bluetooth disabled. The information comes from the December 2022 update notes of Play System🇧🇷 In general, this document mentions the monitoring system that should be launched by the company soon. Likewise, he mentions that the resource will have a structure with greater focus on the privacy of its users. That is, there will be no exposure of people’s personal information while using ‘Find My Device’.

Although no official announcement has been made, the notes also mention that the way it works is based on collecting the last known location by Google. In addition, it is likely that the monitoring system will not arrive as an exclusive feature of the android 13 rather than as a complement to the software. This initiative by the technological giant has been known since last year, when the first news emerged related to the fact that it launched a service similar to Buscar, from Apple, which even removed the AirTag battery indicator in the app in previous versions of iOS.



