Google Fast Pair, work in progress to improve stylus support

There Google Fast Pair technology and Android is about to become even more complete: colleagues of 9to5google have discovered, analyzing the code of Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 released a few days ago, work in progress to support communications relating to the state of charge of the nibs. Specifically, it is the new version of Google Play Services for Wear OS (version 23.02.13) which includes relevant strings like the ones you see in the screenshot below:

Also, in the Services app for settings (software support for several apps and features, including the battery widgets of Pixel smartphones) a new generic stylus icon has been discovered. There are no more precise details, but it is quite clear that the two discoveries are connected.

It is worth remembering that the Pixel Tablet, according to the information that has emerged so far, will support all the nibs that adhere to the USI (Universal Stylus Initiative) standard. It is not yet clear, at this stage, whether Google will produce a “Pixel Pen” or whatever it wants to call it. It is worth noting that, at least so far, no surfaces suitable for induction charging (as seen on the most prestigious iPads) in the tablet images released by both Google and leakers.