Google extends support for Chrome in Windows 7 one more year

Good news for users who, today, continue to use Windows 7 as their usual operating system, despite the fact that official technical support was no longer available on January 14, 2020, although business users who have contracted support extended security updates, will continue to have security support until January 2023.

In this sense, Google extends support for Chrome in Windows 7 in all its editions for one more year. To date, the support It was going to end on January 15, 2022, although with the new extension, it will finally be extended until January 15, 2023, just the year in which extended security support also ends for business users who have contracted it.



It could already be the last extension

What we do not know is whether, when the time comes, Google will be able to further extend Chrome support in this operating system once it is completely discontinued.

The reason, we can understand, is that there may still be a significant number of business IT teams still running Windows 7.

With the extension of support, users of Windows 7 computers still will continue to receive security and stability updates.

This will help companies to migrate their computers, or buy new ones, to Windows 10, or in your case, to Windows 11, without excessively compromising their day-to-day workflow.

It will be in January 2023 when Microsoft’s web browser, Microsoft Edge based on Chromium, will also end its support for Windows 7. Mozilla is also another participant in the sector that has also continued to support Firefox on Windows 7, although At the moment it has not commented on the end of support for this operating system.

To this is added that there are also antivirus solutions that also continue to maintain their updates, so that despite the fact that Windows 7 has been officially obsolete, even today it can continue to be used with almost total normality.

It is already a matter of adjusting the migration calendar before the support by those who continue to maintain their applications in this operating system disappears, something that is not easy for companies that have a large number of computers yet to migrate.