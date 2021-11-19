Google explains why the Pixel 6 does not charge at the expected speed of 30W

Android Authority recently found that the Pixel 6 charges to just 21 watts and the Pixel 6 Pro reaches 23 watts, much slower than the “advertised” speed of 30 watts.

Now, Google says its new phones charge slower than expected for increase battery life… what’s going on?

The first thing to clarify is that Google has never published that the Pixel 6 charges at 30 watts. Users and media assumed the Pixel 6 was charging at 30 watts because Google indicates that the charging times indicated on its website are obtained with a 30-watt charger. Well no.

Everything would have been easier if Google had published the loading speed in the spec sheet, but since it did not, this misunderstanding occurred.

According to a new google support page, the Pixel 6 charges at 21 watts (instead of the 30 watts your charger can give) to reduce battery degradation. Faster charging speeds add wear and tear to a battery, shortening its life and decreasing the daily life of the battery.

Google has designed the high-energy-density cells in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to strike a balance between battery life, longevity, and fast charging.

Regardless of the power available from the wall outlet, the actual power delivered through a full charge cycle varies over a single charge. The charge rate at any time is based on factors such as system and battery cell design, temperature, system usage, and state of charge.

We have optimized the Pixel lithium ion battery to have a high charge rate when the battery level is low.

The Pixel 6 can hit 50% in about 30 minutes (with Google’s 30W USB-C Power Charger), and it quickly reaches up to 80% in about an hour, depending on device usage and temperature.1

The maximum power that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro consume in the wired charger is 21 W and 23 W, respectively. As the battery nears its capacity, the charging power is gradually reduced to improve the longevity of the battery.

Some users would prefer the option of being able to charge their phone to 30 watts if they are in a hurry, but in any case, we already know what the confusion is.



