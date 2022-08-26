Google expands Play Games to PC in open beta

has released a beta version of Play for PC, which indicates that the company will ease some restrictions, making it easier for users to play Android games on their computers. Previously, it was available on some computers, but now it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Book, for example.

However, the novelty is only available for Windows 10 and 11 devices in Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand, at this link. Interested in knowing when it will be available in your territory can sign up to activate the notification. When the beta program arrived in January, it brought 12 supported games, but the expansion brings more than 50 different Android games that can be synced between Android devices.