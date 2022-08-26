Google expands Play Games to PC in open beta

google has released a beta version of Play games for PC, which indicates that the company will ease some restrictions, making it easier for users to play Android games on their computers. Previously, it was available on some computers, but now it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Book, for example.
However, the novelty is only available for Windows 10 and 11 devices in Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand, at this link. Interested in knowing when it will be available in your territory can sign up to activate the notification. When the beta program arrived in January, it brought 12 supported games, but the expansion brings more than 50 different Android games that can be synced between Android devices.
Currently, the app has a navigation rail on the left side instead of a top bar, with design elements from Material You. Regarding Windows PC requirements, it is no longer strictly necessary to have a gaming-ready GPU from Nvidia or AMDbecause integrated GPUs are also fully supported.
In the new promotional video, Google cites games like “Summoners War”, “Cookie Run Kingdom”, “Homescapes”, “Last Fortress” and “Asphalt Legends” in its catalog. Check out some of the app’s new specs below.
Play Games PC minimum specs
- Operating System: Windows 10 (v2004)
- Storage: 10 GB of available storage space
- Memory: 8 GB of RAM
- Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 or comparable
- Processor: 4 physical CPU cores
- Windows administrator account and hardware virtualization enabled