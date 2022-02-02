Search here...
MobileAndroid

Google ecosystem, among the novelties of February improvements for games and security

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

To keep an Android device safe, patches are not enough, which Google releases punctually every month – those of February, however, are already on the way, or already arrived in the case of some Samsungs. It is necessary that too other central elements in the Google ecosystem are up to date regularly, such as the Play Store app or Google Play Services.

For some time in Mountain View they have split the process into two strands, allowing these two elements to be updated independently of the monthly patches, probably also to overcome the slowness (or lack, in some cases) of the support of some manufacturers. Thus Play Store, Play Services and other components are enriched with useful fixes to increase security and functional news also a February. Here is the list of changes communicated by Google.

NEW IN FEBRUARY 2021 FOR THE GOOGLE ECOSYSTEM
  • Critical Fixes:
    • bug fixes to device connectivity, developer services, security and emergency, system management and diagnostics, and utility related services
  • Google Play Store:
    • improvements to the function Play-as-you-download so as to allow users to start playing while downloading the app
    • new features to help you discover the apps and games you love
    • optimizations for faster and more reliable downloads and installations
    • new features for the Play Pass and Play Points programs
    • improvements to Google Play billing
    • improvements to Play Protect to increase device protection
    • various performance optimizations, bug fixes, and improvements for security, stability and accessibility
  • System Management:
    • updates to system management services to improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and upgradeability
  • Developer Services:
    • new features for those who develop apps for Google and for third parties: ad support, accessibility, analytics and diagnostics, and processes related to machine learning and artificial intelligence
INSTALL UPDATES

There is not no manual installation procedures because, as Google explains on the support pages, system updates are installed automatically by default. The user can change preferences for automatic updates by:

Read:

How to hide messages with augmented reality

  • Settings
  • Google
  • Other (button with the three dots stacked vertically)
  • System service updates

Google reminds you that by disabling system service updates “Updates from non-Google sources, such as from a device manufacturer or carrier, or updates to your apps via Play Store settings are not disabled.” It also specifies that “Google can update system services even with automatic updates turned off to solve serious safety problems or to comply with legal obligations “.

Previous articleOnePlus also thinks of a Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Snapdragon 695 under the hood
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Google ecosystem, among the novelties of February improvements for games and security

To keep an Android device safe, patches are not enough, which Google releases punctually every month - those...
Android

OnePlus also thinks of a Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Snapdragon 695 under the hood

During the years OnePlus has exponentially increased its smartphone lineup; if once the focus was almost exclusively on...
Android

Smartphone market in Europe in 2021: Samsung leader, then Apple and Xiaomi

The smartphone market in Europe is grew by 8 percentage points in 2021. This is good news in...
Android

OnePlus thinks big: two, six and eight plus among the top range candidates

If you think that OnePlus stops at the Nord 2T and 2 CE 5G smartphones, you are very...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.