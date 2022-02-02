Google ecosystem, among the novelties of February improvements for games and security

For some time in Mountain View they have split the process into two strands, allowing these two elements to be updated independently of the monthly patches, probably also to overcome the slowness (or lack, in some cases) of the support of some manufacturers. Thus Play Store, Play Services and other components are enriched with useful fixes to increase security and functional news also a February . Here is the list of changes communicated by Google.

NEW IN FEBRUARY 2021 FOR THE GOOGLE ECOSYSTEM

INSTALL UPDATES

There is not no manual installation procedures because, as Google explains on the support pages, system updates are installed automatically by default. The user can change preferences for automatic updates by:

Settings

Google

Other (button with the three dots stacked vertically)

System service updates

Google reminds you that by disabling system service updates “Updates from non-Google sources, such as from a device manufacturer or carrier, or updates to your apps via Play Store settings are not disabled.” It also specifies that “Google can update system services even with automatic updates turned off to solve serious safety problems or to comply with legal obligations “.