Google Duo begins its merger with Google Meet: these are the news that are already arriving

By Brian Adam
last June google announced that Google duo was going to become the new Google Meet to offer its users a single and complete video call application. As well, the merger of Google Duo and Meet has already begun.

In the update released today Google Duo begins to inform its users that the application is becoming Google Meetactivating from today, and in a staggered way, some of the features of Meet.

Google Duo becomes Google Meet

Google Duo and Meet merger

Google is already warning that Duo it will be soon Meetwith which the application will change its name and icon, in addition to adding the most popular features of Meet such as the automatic subtitles and the virtual backgrounds.

in this update Google Duo has begun to receive the possibility of create a new meeting via a link or the option of schedule a meeting in Google Calendarwhich are the two main features that differentiated the way you make a video call with Duo and with Meet.

Through the Google Duo support page, the company clarifies that Google Duo features they will not disappear with this merger. We will be able to continue calling our contacts by their phone number or email address, we will be able to use their filters and effects, send messages or ask the Google Assistant to make a call using your devices.

With the merger with Google Meet, what Google Duo is going to gain are more features, such as automatic subtitles, virtual backgrounds in meetings, noise cancellation, meeting scheduling, or video calls with up to 100 people.

When all the features of Google Meet have come to Google Duo, the old Meet app will be gone and Duo will change its name and icon to Meet, making it Google’s only video calling app and the one that will come out of the box on most devices.

Via | 9to5Google

