Google Duo begins its merger with Google Meet and changes its logo

Duo will absorb the functions of Google Meet and host the combination of the features of both platforms. (Google)

The new google duo update for iOS and Android introduced in this function that integrates characteristics of Meet, in addition to a new logo. This, after Google announced last June its intentions to merge both services to create a single platform for video calls and video conferences.

As a result of this initiative, Google Duo will absorb the functions of Google Meet and will host the combination of the features of both platforms. The process was carried out gradually and some changes have already been introduced.

New features in Duo

Google Duo offers users the possibility to make video calls, use filters, send messages to their contacts or start a call using the Google Assistant. However, these features will be added to a new platform called Google Meet.

These new features include scheduling, creating and joining meetings, chat with automatic captions, virtual backgrounds, an enhanced audio and video experience that incorporates some automatic lighting adjustments and noise cancellation, as well as the ability to create groups of up to 100 people without a set time limit.

Users will also be able to share live content to enable interaction with all participants on the call, in addition to the integration of Gmail, Google Calendar, Assistant, Messages and other applications to interaction within the Duo platform.

The most recent update of Google Duo incorporates the function of video calls and meetings, typical of Meet, in addition to replacing its blue icon and white background, with the Google Meet icon as indicated by the company in its blog.

Google claims that the changes being made will not cause service interruption of Duo and that the conversation history, contacts and messages that are currently on that platform will remain saved.

Name change

On its support blog, the company states that Google Duo will be renamed Google Meet at the end of 2022. For his part, he assured users that the current Google Meet platform will not disappear, but that its name will change to “Google Meet (Original)” and its icon will be a green video camera.

Google Duo will give users the ability to create groups of up to 100 people without a set time limit.

Like Duo, Meet’s availability will be impacted and users will be able to continue to use essential Meet features in their old app, albeit without access to calling functionality as it will be present in the new version of Duo.

At the end of the merger process, Google will inform Google Meet (original) users when they will need to switch to using the new Google Meet app to access the features of both platforms. In this migration process, the original application will no longer be supported and new users will be forced to install the new version.

On the Google support website, the company indicates that to test the new version of Google Duo, users must log in with a Google account. Only then will they be able to use the meeting features.

For accounts set up with only a phone number, those accounts will not be able to use meetings.