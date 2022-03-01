Tech News

Google drones reach 200,000 commercial deliveries

By: Brian Adam

Drones delivering products to customers, something that seemed like science fiction a few years ago, is already a perfectly stable reality in some regions.

It is the Wing drones, those of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, that have reached 200,000 commercial deliveries, making it clear that test flights are not included in that number.

Look at the dates and Sony phones that will update to Android 11

Only six months ago deliveries reached 100,000, mainly in Australia, where the market competes with Amazon’s drones. In 2022 alone, 30,000 deliveries have been made, with a rate that has reached one delivery every 25 seconds.

To increase the speed of growth they partnered with Coles, one of Australia’s leading supermarket chains, so that they could deliver 250 different items. Among the products delivered are food, health care products and other categories, for now only in Canberra, the capital.

They also deliver food from KFC fast food restaurant and Vietnamese food from Roll’d, but they have not limited themselves to just meals, they have also delivered rapid tests for COVID-19 and first aid products.

While other companies are analyzing whether delivery by land using autonomous robots within cities is more effective, Google (Alphabet) continues to bet on drones, a solution that does make sense in rural and hard-to-reach areas. Alphabet insists that drones are perfectly viable in cities, and that they could help reduce traffic congestion, accidents and greenhouse gas emissions.

Reason is not lacking, especially when we see that a large part of the vehicles that exist on a normal day in a big city are vans delivering packages right and left.

The competitor, Amazon’s Prime Air, has not provided numbers so far, in fact it had layoffs during the pandemic.

