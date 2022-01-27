Google Drive’s file blocking goes overboard: take a close look at everything you upload

Every time we comment here on new functions that the platforms include to supposedly keep us safer within them, sometimes they end up like the Rosario de la Aurora because that artificial intelligence behind it, or the algorithm, or whatever, commits many mistakes. And sometimes, when that entity rules that something does not fit with what they have been told to control, the discussions end and it begins to block right and left. Just a few days ago, those from Mountain View extended the security function that allows Google Drive to block the opening of those files that it considers dangerous in a (practically) generalized way. And one might think that it does this because it detects a malware threat or a fake link, but no. There are causes that are even more absurd and incoherent. Something happens with the zeros and ones It has been a user through his social networks who has sounded the alarm by showing a screenshot of the blocking message that Google Drive returns when he wants to open a text document also created with Workspace. As you can see from the screenshot attached to the original tweet, the system has decided to block it for the owner’s safety. But of course, according to this, it does not seem that this text is going to pose a threat because it only has a “1” written in the first line of the document, so it does not seem that it is a malicious chain with the purpose of carrying out phishing or ransomware attacks. A single “1”, a simple “1”, doesn’t look like it’s going to be the trigger for a large-scale hacker attack starting in our Google cloud. But this new Google control has an even more complex part that can make it unusable for many users. A school teacher, too, warned that the Mountain View cloud blocked the upload of some files that she wanted to share with her students to do homework and do work. Later, he received an explanation: “shortly after uploading I received a series of emails from Google stating that these files had been flagged for copyright infringement.” In other words, this control “for our security” has actually been converted by Google into an excuse to know what we store and create a regime in which it is the only one that has the power to decide what we can or cannot have stored. So, with this imposed regime, maybe it’s time to look for an alternative? >