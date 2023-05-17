Google Drive tests new home page that automatically suggests files and folders

Google is testing a new Drive homepage on the web so you can automatically see the most relevant files and folders in the foreground. Files are currently displayed as a list or grid in the “My Drive” category sorted alphabetically.

The redesign will bring a page called “Home” to appear in the sidebar before “My Drive”. There will be two feeds available in this new section: “Suggested” and “Activity”. In the first, the files will be displayed next to a reason why they are listed in order, such as the fact that they were opened, edited or uploaded to the Drive catalog with a recent date and time. On the side, the respective locations of each file will be displayed.