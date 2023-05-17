HomeTech NewsGoogle Drive tests new home page that automatically suggests files and folders

Google Drive tests new home page that automatically suggests files and folders

Google Drive tests new home page that automatically suggests files and folders
Google is testing a new Drive homepage on the web so you can automatically see the most relevant files and folders in the foreground. Files are currently displayed as a list or grid in the “My Drive” category sorted alphabetically.

The redesign will bring a page called “Home” to appear in the sidebar before “My Drive”. There will be two feeds available in this new section: “Suggested” and “Activity”. In the first, the files will be displayed next to a reason why they are listed in order, such as the fact that they were opened, edited or uploaded to the Drive catalog with a recent date and time. On the side, the respective locations of each file will be displayed.

Sections of the new Google Drive home page, the “Suggested” and “Activity” feeds (Image: 9to5google/Playback)

The second feed is “Activity” and the user will have access to document updates, access requests and recent comments. Thus, it is more practical to know the pendencies related to the files, without depending on the confusing notifications that arrive in the Gmail inbox.

The company’s intention is to help the user to find files more easily and also to follow the collaborative work on documents.

In your case, which feed would be more interesting? The “Suggested” or the “Activity”? Leave your comment below!

