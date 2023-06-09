Google Drive says goodbye to Windows 8, 8.1 and 10 (32-bit) operating systems

- Advertisement -

If you are a user of the cloud service, some information has become known that is very important to know, especially if you use the client for computers (and your computer does not have the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system). We tell you exactly what is happening. According to the Mountain View company itself, desktop development specific to Google Drive will soon no longer be compatible with Windows 8 and 8.1 operating systems. This is something that was more or less known and it makes all the logic in the world. But things go further, we say this because it is also indicated that the North American firm will end support for the 32-bit version of Windows 10. And this is something unexpected. When will the end of support for Google Drive Well, the truth is that it will not take long for this to occur, since on the Google support page it is reported that in the month of August 2023 it will be when there will be no more support from the signature for the Google Drive application for Microsoft operating systems. Therefore, it will not be long before this happens and, consequently, if you are one of those affected, you must take action on the matter. What the app we are talking about offers This version of Google Drive allows you to synchronize files and folders on your computer with the cloud storage service, as well as make backup copies of your photos and videos to the space you have for free or paying. Starting in August, users of Windows 8 and 8.1 – or those using the 32-bit version of Windows 10 – will not be able to use the app to sync or back up their files. That is, it stops working completely. This update doesn’t mean that affected users can’t use Drive through their browsers, as many do today, as long as they’re using one that supports their operating systems. However, you may want to consider upgrading your computer—more specifically your operating system—if you want to keep syncing your files. In short, everything that has to do with Windows 8 and 8.1 is gradually disappearing as a valid option. Microsoft stopped providing security updates and technical support for these operating systems in January, while Google released the first version of Chrome that doesn’t support Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 in February. Mozilla Firefox also has plans to finalize security updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 in 2024. And, one more nail in the coffin for these operating systems is Drive. >