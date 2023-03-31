Google Drive: no more losing your files with the latest update

After long months in beta, Google Drive’s advanced filters are finally coming to the general public. The Mountain View company has just started deploying the feature, which should not be long in coming to you if this is not the case yet. With the latter, you will have no trouble finding your lost files.

Google has always strived to make its cloud storage solution easier to use, but also and above all faster. Over the course of updates, such as the one that added support for keyboard shortcuts for navigation, Drive is each time more complete and practical. One feature, however, was still missing even though it was integrated into Gmail more than a year ago: improved search.

Indeed, it was in February 2022 that Google unveiled in beta a new series of filters within Google Drive search, which makes it much easier to find a file or folder. Since then, no news. Until this week, when the Mountain View company has obviously started the deployment for the general public, according to the testimonies of several users.

Search improves dramatically on Google Drive

These filters thus make it possible to search for files according to their type, users having access to them or even by the date of their last modification. In other words, it will be much easier to find a file whose name you have forgotten, or which has been lost in the limbo of the folders and subfolders that occupy your storage space in the cloud.

Note however that at the time these lines are written, we do not yet have access to this advanced search. As usual, it is therefore likely that Google will proceed with a phased deployment and that we will therefore have to wait a little longer before seeing the update arrive in our regions. This shouldn’t take more than a fortnight.