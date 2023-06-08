Google Drive is ending app support for Windows 8 and 8.1

- Advertisement -

Google Drive’s desktop app will soon no longer support Windows 8 and 8.1. In a support page spotted by Android Police, Google says it’s ending support for both versions in August of this year, along with the 32-bit version of Windows 10.

The desktop app for Google Drive allows you to sync the files and folders on your computer with the cloud storage service as well as back up any photos and videos to Google Photos. From August on, users on Windows 8 / 8.1 or those who run the 32-bit version of Windows 10 won’t be able to use the app to sync or back up their files through the app.