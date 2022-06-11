Google Drive improves its dynamics to share files

If you’re a frequent user of Google Drive, you’ll find that it has a new design that makes it easier for you to share your Docs, Sheets, and Slides files.

The new design of the «Share» menu will group in one place all the options you need to manage access and permissions of your files.

When we want to share a file from Google Drive, a window opens that allows us to search for the name of the contacts and manage access permissions. It is a simple dynamic that we can implement either from the “My unit” section or from an open file.

The Google team wants to further simplify this dynamic, as can be seen in the latest update to Drive. Now when the “Share” window opens you will find a new layout.

At the top, the search engine will continue to have priority to add people and groups from our contact list. And at the bottom, you will see that a section appears with the list of people with access, so you can review with whom you have already shared the file.

And then you will have the “General access” section with all the options that will allow you to manage access to the file, for example, specify that it has restricted access or that it is possible that all users who have the link can access it.

If you tap the gear icon, you’ll find options to set whether editors can change permissions and sharing. And on the other hand, you can also specify if users who only have permission to view the file can download, print and copy it.

As the last option in the “Share” window, you will find the option to “Copy link” to send it by email, chats or social networks. And without leaving this menu, you will have the direct access to go to the Drive Help Center or send feedback to Google.

So all the configuration options you need to share your file will be grouped in one place.