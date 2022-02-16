Google Drive has a new system to search for files

Google is implementing a new dynamic in Drive that makes it easier to find files.

As of the new update, you will be able to use a series of filters to carry out your search without wasting time and in a simple step.

New filter system to search for files in Google Drive

While Drive has several features that make it easy to organize your files, it may not be as easy to find what you’re looking for when you have too much content saved.

Google wants to help us with this task by implementing a new system. It is a dynamic that we already know because the Google team showed a preview at the end of 2021, but now it is officially implemented.

As you can see in the image, Drive adds a series of filters to search for files taking into account the type of file, people, location, modification date, labels, tasks, among other options. So you just have to type the keyword to search for the file or document you need and then use the filters.

For example, “marketing budget” and specify if it is a PDF file, if it is a shared file or if it is in our unit, name of the contact, period of the last modification, among other possibilities.

These filters are not hidden in any menu, so you will easily find them below the search box. This combination of filters will save you from having to perform different searches or manually filter through a huge list of results. So in a simple step and in a few seconds you can have the most relevant search results to find your file.

This dynamic can be practical for both work Drive accounts and those we use to store personal files. There is no need to take any action to have this new filter system in our Drive account, since it will be updated automatically.