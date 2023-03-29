Google Drive has a limit of 5 million files, even with space in GB

Cloud space is a must these days, and the Google Drive team knows that better than anyone else. And to make matters worse, some users on Reddit have come to the conclusion that the storage service has an item limit in addition to space in GB. That way, if a user has reached 5 million files, but has space to spare, he will still have limited account actions. And this isn’t just forum speculation, as a Google Workspace spokesperson confirmed the change in an email on Monday. According to him, the change only affects some users and the great suggestion is that users delete some items from their accounts.





A Reddit user reported that several accounts started receiving notifications from “Upload failed” around Feb 14 for any action, including creating a new empty folder. And this has been happening even with users who don’t even reach the 1 million mark. - Advertisement - The overall cloud storage market was valued at $78.6 billion in 2022, according to Markets and Markets. Those interested in expanding the storage of their accounts can migrate to Google One, the paid service that contains Gmail, Drive, YouTube and others, for additional storage. This storage can go up to 30TB and competes with OneDrive, Dropbox, Amazon Cloud Drive and Microsoft’s Box.

OneDrive for Business has a limit of 50,000 items per folder. But it’s unclear whether Microsoft has a hard limit on the number of items overall. Dropbox, on the other hand, says there is no limit. Representatives for Microsoft, Amazon and Box declined to comment on this. LEVEL, an app to relax and improve our mental health Still, regardless of a person’s Google One plan, whether it’s 100GB or 20TB, the 5 million item limit applies. That mostly affects users with small file sizes, as they will most likely reach their item limit before reaching their storage limit. So it’s possible that some are paying for more space than can realistically be used. Among discussions on Reddit, users point to compressing files into a .ZIP folder, because that would end up being counted as one item. - Advertisement - And you, have you ever had problems with limiting storage services? Share your experience below!

