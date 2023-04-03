Google Drive has a hidden limitation… is it a problem for users?

- Advertisement -

The service is used by a large number of users, since it offers a free account that is very helpful and, in addition, it is used to manage the storage of the Mountain View company’s office tools (and even generates in this place the WhatsApp backups). To date, its space -which depend on what you can pay- have been known, but it has been discovered that there are others that are quite a surprise. The curious thing about this is that, regardless of the space that can be had in the Google Drive account, for example, 1TB in the event that the corresponding monthly fee is paid, if the established limit is reached, it does not matter if you have free storage. Therefore, it is a second way of limitation that, it must be said, may make sense for the North American firm and which, moreover, does not affect the majority of users, as will be easily understood. The second limitation that exists in Google Drive It has to do with the number of files that can be saved, since it affects those that have been created with Google’s own tool (not those that are uploaded to the cloud). That is, they can be from text documents to spreadsheets that have been generated with the corresponding tools that the Mountain View company has. Curious, everything must be said. And what is the maximum number of files of this type that can be had in a Google Drive account? Well, nothing less than five million. The figure has been known because a Reddit user has found the corresponding warning from the tool that if you want to save more files, you have to delete some of the ones you already have. Obviously, this amount affects a fairly small number of people, but it is also true that it is important to be clear that this is the case, since someone may get an unpleasant surprise at a bad time. Everything is confirmed In some official statements, a Google representative has confirmed that the limitation we are talking about is real and that it is not a specific error of the user account in question. The reason for implementing this option is to avoid security and stability issues. In the first case, it doesn’t seem like the case, but in the second, yes… because indexing on servers can be a headache if many have more than five million files created with Google Drive. The fact is that this is something that should be known, but we do not believe that many will suffer from this problem, since five million files is simply too much for a normal user. >