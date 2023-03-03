Google Drive for Android gets draw and highlight feature for PDFs

Google Drive on Android gained new ways of interacting with PDFs. Application users are now able to draw and highlight excerpts in documents in this format.
When opening a PDF in Google Drive for Android, the user will have access to a pen in the lower right corner of the screen. When tapping on it, a toolbar appears at the bottom of the screen, but it can also be dragged to the top. For tablets, the drawing icon pill appears on the right and can be moved to the left.
There is a pen tool available in red, black, blue and green with stroke widths ranging from 8 to 40px. The marker is available in yellow, green, blue or purple. The eraser removes entire strokes, while you can also undo/redo and the ability to hide all marks.
You can save drawings made in the original PDF, while saving as a copy is available from the floating menu. The ability to draw and highlight PDFs is being released with version 2.23.081.2 of Google Drive for Androidwhich has not yet been widely distributed, but should be available in the coming weeks.
