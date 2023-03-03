Google Drive for Android gets draw and highlight feature for PDFs

Google Drive on Android gained new ways of interacting with PDFs. Application users are now able to draw and highlight excerpts in documents in this format.

When opening a PDF in Google Drive for Android, the user will have access to a pen in the lower right corner of the screen. When tapping on it, a toolbar appears at the bottom of the screen, but it can also be dragged to the top. For tablets, the drawing icon pill appears on the right and can be moved to the left.