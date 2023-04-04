Google Drive finally rolls back the update that imposed a file limit on its account

Sometimes you have to know how to go back. After the small controversy aroused by the addition of a file limit on Google Drive, the Mountain View firm decided to cancel its decision. On Twitter, it indicated that it is currently looking for better solutions to improve the stability of its storage solution in the cloud.

Not all new things are good to take and it seems that Google has learned this the hard way. Last week, the firm had discreetly capped the number of files that can be stored on Drive. So even if the storage limit was not reached, but 5 million files were on the account, it was not possible to add another or even create a folder.

Obviously, this little update did not please everyone. On Reddit in particular, many users have complained of not being able to reach the storage limit to which their account, or even sometimes their paid subscription, entitled them. It is therefore with a certain humility that Google ended up addressing a mea culpa to its users on the Drive Twitter account.

No more file limit on Google Drive

Google starts with confirm that a limit had indeed been imposedsomething that had been done, if not discreetly, at least without official announcement. “We recently performed a system update to maintain stability and optimize performance with respect to driving item limits”explains the firm.

This continues: “Although this change only affected a small number of people, we have decided to roll it back and explore other ways to ensure a good experience for everyone. » This decision was therefore taken with the aim ofimprove Google Drive performance, at least according to the manufacturer. But, beyond the ceiling itself, it was above all the lack of communication that displeased users.

Google has understood this well and ensures that from now on, it “will communicate in advance to users” changes to Drive.