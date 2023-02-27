Google Drive aims to improve multi-file selection features

Google intends to roll out a new feature that should make life easier for Drive users who have a lot of different files in their account. The novelty should allow selecting several files at once and choosing a certain action for all of them at the same time, that is, managing multiple documents at the same time will become easier.
The update should hit all users in the coming weeks. with the bar multi-select tools, it will be easier to share, download or even delete multiple files with just a few clicks. And this can be especially important for companies that use Google Workspace.
Other Google updates should make the user experience easier. Some points are the greater alignment with Gmail, with a UI that is more streamlined and makes a convenient interchange between tools. And the reformulation of the program to comply with Material You should also reach Documents, Spreadsheets and Presentations.
Drive users will also get new search chips, which will make it easier to search for files on Google based on type (PDFs, photos, shortcuts, zip files, presentations, spreadsheets, forms, docs, videos, and more), last modified, and participants. of sharing. These filters will be available in a drop-down menu under the “My Drive” tab.