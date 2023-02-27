Google Drive aims to improve multi-file selection features

Google intends to roll out a new feature that should make life easier for Drive users who have a lot of different files in their account. The novelty should allow selecting several files at once and choosing a certain action for all of them at the same time, that is, managing multiple documents at the same time will become easier.

The update should hit all users in the coming weeks. with the bar multi-select tools, it will be easier to share, download or even delete multiple files with just a few clicks. And this can be especially important for companies that use Google Workspace.