Google does not want to be left behind and prepares its AR glasses, what will they be like?

Google is not exactly a newcomer when we talk about virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), since it had some projects behind it that, today, are closed and cancelled. The cardboard cardboard, for example, or the Google Glass that, surely, are the biggest failure of those of Mountain View in the last decade.

That device, which had several versions and even themed stores were opened in some US cities, came too soon, when the word metaverse was nothing more than something that science fiction novels alluded to. Now, with Meta stating that it is going to change the world and Apple with its AR glasses project underway and with a view to reaching this between the year and the next, they have not given Google an option to sit still.

Focused on users

The fact is that according to The Verge, Google is already developing its own AR glasses with the intention of entering that metaverse that we are told will arrive completely online and with the same options and possibilities of interaction as the real world: purchase of goods and assets, communication with people from all over the world, leisure and entertainment, walks through scenarios glowing pixel virtual…

Apple will launch its own AR glasses. AntonioDeRosa

Be that as it may, the Americans’ device already has the internal “Project Iris” code, and will have cameras that point to the outside of the glasses with the aim of mixing those images of the real world with graphics that integrate perfectly to offer us an extra layer of information, or simply make up what we see to make it look better.

One of the features that could adorn these Google glasses is that not all processes will take place inside the device. Those from Mountain View, as friendly as they are to the cloud, are considering the possibility that some of those graphics that are generated are much more complex than the hardware allows, and that is why they will have huge processing farms to send us the result of the rendering process in real time, as if it were a streaming that we project on the screen.

Finally, the same sources assure that these glasses will focus on the consumer market, and will run a version of Android inside it, without specifying which one: if it will be some recent and upgradable one, or any other adapted to the components and power of these new glasses that we don’t even know when they could reach the stores.

