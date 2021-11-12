Google Documents already allows you to request the approval of your texts, how?

With the arrival of the pandemic, who else, who less, has been forced to work with other colleagues through texts, spreadsheets or collaborative presentations, in which each one adds their grain of sand to prepare a report, a work or a project in which an entire department of the company participates. So it was normal that in the face of so much collaboration, there would come a time when it was also possible to receive the Ok from the person in charge of coordinating all the colleagues of the same negotiation or, in the case of the educational field, ask the teacher to give us confirm if everything is Ok and ready to be delivered in a timely manner. Ask for the Ok and rest What Google has just added to its entire office suite in the cloud, with Documents, Spreadsheets and Presentations, is nothing more than allowing us to request the approval of any document, or to be the ones to give it ourselves Ok to a request made by our colleagues, so that we can conclude that work ad eternum. This function is not only perfect to mark the periods in which a task must be done but also. what’s more. It records which people are the ones who make the decisions and at what moment. This makes it easier to follow the chain of changes and streamline the workflow. In addition, when a document of these characteristics receives final approval, all collaborators receive a notification so that they know where the project is. From Google they advise that “once a document is submitted for approval, reviewers receive notifications by email, browser or Google chat, depending on the place they have selected in the Google Drive web configuration to receive notifications. They will then receive a link with which they can directly access the document “. In addition, it is possible to mark an expiration date so that those in charge of validating it receive alerts in the previous moments to know that they have to keep an eye on what we are going to deliver. Once the document has been approved, we can choose not to make more changes, so that none of the users with access capacity will be able to add anything else. In this way we know exactly what the final aspect of that project in which we have participated is. >