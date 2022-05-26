Google Docs will allow us to make multiple text selections in the same document

Within the continuous doses of small improvements that Google Docs brings us from time to time, now it offers us the possibility to make multiple selections of texts to apply the changes we want to make to all of them simultaneously.

This avoids us being repetitive in case we want to apply the same changes to several parts of the same text. of the document that we are editing, thus achieving that we are more efficient in its development.



Greater efficiency when editing a text document

In this way, if we want to perform actions such as copy, paste, delete or format, among others, in several parts of the same text, we will no longer have to select fragment by fragment independently to make the same changes over and over again.

According to Google, this new feature begins to be implemented today, May 25, to expand to all users within a maximum period of fifteen days, which means that it is quite likely that many of us can already have it much earlier in our accounts.

It is a feature coming directly to end users by defaulta, without, in the case of organizations, reaching any type of control to the administrators.

According to Google:

This will make formatting and editing documents faster by eliminating the need for repetitive changes, increasing your overall productivity.

At the moment it has not arrived, but once it is available, it will be enough to make a first selection to start, by using combinations of keys, to add more text selections, although the Google statement does not indicate the maximum number of selections that can be done.

On the other hand, from Google they offer us this link with the key combinations that we can use depending on the activity that we want to carry out in the same document so that we can be more productive.

More information: Google