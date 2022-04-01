Tech News

Google Docs has new features to improve your writing

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Google Docs is adding new assisted typing features to help users type faster and better.

Beyond the grammar and spelling corrections, we will see suggestions to improve the style of our writing as we write the text.

New assisted typing features in Google Docs

In Google Docs we already have some assisted writing features, such as grammar suggestions and smart writing, to help us improve our documents. And now the Google team is announcing new features that follow the same goal.

New features that will be automatically activated in the document to help us with the style, word choice and tone of our text. For example, so that our text is not plagued by repeated words or words that do not contribute to the message, Google Docs may recommend an alternative wording.

It will also show suggestions if it detects that a sentence structure could be written more concisely or using active voice. Of course, all this will be by way of suggestions, so you can accept them to integrate them into your text or ignore them.

On the other hand, Google Docs will also mark in the text those words that may be inappropriate or that have discriminatory language, and will give you a series of suggestions to correct the text.

As with the rest of the assisted typing features, these suggestions will be displayed as the user types the text. All of these options will be enabled by default, but users will be able to disable them from the “Tools” menu.

The Google team hasn’t mentioned that these features are rolling out in Spanish, so they may only be available in English. As happened with the assisted writing functions that are already available, we will have to wait for them to arrive in Google Docs in Spanish.

