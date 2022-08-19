Google Docs has a new feature to assign tasks in collaborative projects

Docs is adding a new that will make it easier for team members to tasks.

A new feature that makes it easier to work on a project ly without relying on third-party tools.

Google Docs integrates with Tasks for task assignment

In recent months, the Google team has announced a series of updates dedicated to the hybrid work model in its different services. Not only have we seen exciting new things in Google Meet, but also Google Docs has received important updates.

Beyond the editing options, Docs allows you to implement other dynamics that make it easier to collaborate as a team on a given project. And one of them is now powered with the help of Google Tasks.

As the Google team mentions, users can assign tasks within a checklist in Docs with a new feature. As seen in the image above, when a checklist is created within Docs, and a task is assigned to one of the team members, it will automatically be integrated into their Google Tasks.

That is, the user will not only see their assignment within the checklist in Docs, but they will also see it within their Google Tasks list. This way, you will be able to see the task along with your personal pending items.

In Google Tasks, the name, the title of the task, the due date and the link to the document will appear. So when the user goes through their to-do list, they can decide to complete it by going directly to the document from the link.

And any changes made to the task assignment will be synced across both Docs and Tasks. This new dynamic is already rolling out to all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business customer accounts.