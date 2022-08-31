Google Docs allows you to add emojis in a simple way

Docs is being updated with a new dynamic that makes it easier to add emoji to your documents.

Although we do not think about when we are editing a work document, there is no shortage of those school projects or collaborative projects between friends to add a fun touch. And Google Docs wants to make it easier to use emojis in these cases with a new shortcut.

How to add emojis to documents in Google Docs

- Advertisement -

Google Docs uses a new shortcut so that users can search and add the emojis they need in their documents.

You just need to type @ to search through the emojis. If you already know which emojis you want to choose, just write the name, for example, @smile, for Google Docs to allow you to select it. Or if you want to search through the list of supported emojis in Docs then just type @emojis and a dropdown menu will open.

It is a dynamic similar to the one we use when we want to mention a contact in the document. Just typing @ + the name of the contact will show the options available to integrate it into the document.

On the other hand, you can also use shortcuts using @ to create meeting notes, a draft email to integrate with Gmail, add templates for review tracking, product planning, add a checklist, images, dates, among other elements.

- Advertisement -

This new option is available to Google Workspace, G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as users with personal Google accounts. If you still don’t see it in your Google Docs account, don’t worry, it will be rolling out gradually over the next few weeks.

On the other hand, keep in mind that if you need to insert special characters in Google Docs, the dynamics that you must implement are different. In that case, you should go to the top menu, choose Insert >> special characters.