Google Discover is updated with more customization options for the feed

google discover is getting a new update that finally lets you hide video recommendations from certain channels on YouTube. According to the search giant, the novelty meets the request of several users.
Google claims that the feature is simple: if you don’t like a recommended video, the user just needs to tap on the three dots and choose the “I’m not interested in this content” option.
That is, the functionality is basically an extension of what Google Discover already offers for text content such as news and larger articles.
For now, the update with the improvement is being released slowly and gradually in batches. Anyway, as this update is happening via the server, the user doesn’t need to do any action on his smartphone.
You just have to wait for Google to release the automatic update for your Feed.
It is worth remembering that before the user only had the option to disable YouTube recommendations. That is, you were required to tolerate videos you don’t like or completely block any content from the video platform.
What did you think of the change? Do you constantly access Google Discover? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.