Google Discover is updated with more customization options for the feed

is getting a new update that finally lets you hide video recommendations from certain channels on YouTube. According to the search giant, the novelty meets the request of several users.

Google claims that the feature is simple: if you don’t like a recommended video, the user just needs to tap on the three dots and choose the “I’m not interested in this content” option.

That is, the functionality is basically an extension of what Google Discover already offers for text content such as news and larger articles.