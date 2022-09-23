HomeMobileAndroidGoogle Discover has new options to indicate which topics you are not...

Google Discover has new options to indicate which topics you are not interested in

If you have discover activated in the google app on your mobile, you will be interested in knowing one of its latest developments.

A new dynamic that will allow you to specify which topics you are not interested in appearing in the recommended news. We tell you what it is.

Google Discover has new options to point out what news interests us

One of the options that we find in the configuration of the Google app is the one that allows us to activate “Discover”. That section that is automatically updated in the home tab to show news related to our interests.

However, we do not always find sources or news that fit our criteria. Although we can choose the option “Hide this story” or “I am not interested” so that it does not appear on the timeline, Google will show similar news again.

Google wants to give the user a little more control over Discover by letting them pinpoint specific topics they’re not interested in. To do this, it will now display a series of labels related to the news.

For example, if you see a story like “The best museums to visit in Italy”, you may come across tags like travel, Italy, museums, etc. In this way, if you don’t like a piece of news, you can specifically point out what topic you are not interested in. The museums? Italy? Travel news?

In this way, you will not be excluding all the topics involved in the news, and Google will be more precise in the type of news that it shows you in Discover. To see these labels and be able to apply this dynamic, you just have to click on the menu with the three dots and select “I am not interested in this topic”.

When you click on that option, it will show you all the related tags, as shown in the screenshots shared by 9to5Google. You just have to choose the topics that do not interest you and that’s it.

This update is being implemented in the Google app, both for iOS and Android. If you still don’t see it in your app, don’t worry, as it usually takes time for updates to reach all users.

