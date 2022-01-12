Google details the accusations to iMessage: “Apple crosses the RCS standard”

There is no sign of dissolving the fuss that arose a few days ago from a study in the Wall Street Journal. The piece of the newspaper unearthed how in the US the blue bubble of the Messages app that identifies conversations between iPhones is in a certain sense perceived as a discrimination against Android users, against which the app applies a green bubble.

In the first case, the communications conveyed by iMessage in the second of the traditional SMS, given the lack of Android support for the instant messaging service which has always been “closed” to Apple devices. The Google SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer entrusting Twitter with some clarifications on the matter, in particular on the previous statements and on the position of Big G.

We’re not asking Apple to make iMessage available on Android. We’re asking Apple to support the industry standard for modern messaging (RCS) in iMessage, just as they support the older SMS / MMS standards.

RCS, we remember, stands for Rich Communication Service, and it is a protocol that in fact represents the evolution of SMS. THE benefits of the protocol explains them briefly by Lockheimer himself in a subsequent tweet, including read receipts or the indication “he is writing …” between profoundly different platforms, such as iOS, iPadOS or macOS and Android.

SMS has evolved, getting better. You can get read receipts, write indicators, better groups, safe messages (user to user, about groups coming soon), and so on. This new standard is called RCS, and it is already available.