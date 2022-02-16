Google designs a smart lamp that everyone will want to have

Since Google decided to launch hardware devices, its product catalog has not stopped growing. It is true that some of their equipment has not succeeded, such as the Pixel Buds headphones; but others have been a success, and the clearest example of this is the Chromecast player. The fact is that it has been known that the Mountain View company has developed a more than interesting smart lamp.

Information comes from the hand of Ben Gold, who has been one of the designers of the accessory and has indicated that the product exists and that, furthermore, it is not exactly something that you want to keep secret. The internal name of the device is Google dLightand it has a most striking appearance due to the fact that it maintains the minimalist lines that are usual in the products that the North American firm launches on the market.

With a white finish, it stands out in this accessory that has a round base that ensures great stability on all types of surfaces. In addition, the element that emits the light is oval, being much larger than you might think. Interestingly, it looks quite similar to the lamps LEDs which are heavily used in YouTube creator studios. What we do believe is that the appeal is undeniable, as seen in the image below.

Ben Gold

What is known about this Google lamp

There is no complete list of specifications, but there is a lot of information about what this device has. An example is that low consumption LED bulbs are used and the maximum power that it is capable of generating reaches 14W. More than enough to be a good solution for work or study desks. In addition, the power input is 24V, so it offers a wide autonomy.

It is not lacking in advanced options, such as including Wifi to be able to access the Internet so that you can use the Google Assistant to control the accessory using your mobile phone or smart speakers. A curious detail is that this dLight includes a QR code on your base to make pairing as easy as possible. As for power, it is acquired through the use of a USB Type-C port, so its compatibility is excellent.

Will you be able to get this smart lamp?

Well, this is the worst of what has been known, since Ben Gold himself has indicated that it is quite difficult for it to be put up for sale to the public, because the design has been made for internal reasons. A real pity, since with an adjusted price and with the possibility of managing its operation with the Google Home application -available for both the iOS and Android operating systems-, we are sure that its sales would be excellent. What do you think? Would you buy this device for your home?

