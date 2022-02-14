MobileAndroid

Google Currents, the former working Google Plus is heading towards closure

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Another of Google’s “messes” in the field of services is preparing to retire: the company has announced that Currentshis social network destined for the world of work, will be progressively deactivated starting as early as this quarter, up to go out completely in the course of 2023. In its place, Google will try to push Spaces, which we can define as a mix between Google Chat and Slack or Discord.

As usual, things are a little more complicated than that if you look at the names and the history they carry with them: maybe Friday night is the wrong time for this type of reconstruction, but we will try to be as linear as possible. Some may recall for example that Currents was once an app that aggregated articles from digital magazines; presented in 2011, it was canceled in 2013 – or rather, it became Google Play Newsstand, a completely new app that kept the same APK (Play Newsstand lasted until 2018, then merged with Google News …). The new Currents is actually none other than the old Google Plus, a social network that has failed in the consumer field and that Google has tried to recover by addressing it only to the business world (its first name was in fact Google+ for Workspace).

The first iteration of Spaces, moreover, dates back to 2016 as an app in its own right: it was withdrawn not even a year later, in 2017. Now Spaces, which was once called Rooms, is a section of Google Chat, which is itself the ‘heir to Hangouts Chat, which is itself an attempt to keep Hangouts relevant by orienting it only to the world of work after the failure in the consumer world (a bit like G +, in short).

Read:

This will be the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro according to leaked images

Google Chat was until recently dedicated to users of Google Workspace, the online productivity suite formerly known as G Suite, but since last spring it is available for everyone – so let’s say that with a rather articulated series of rounds Hangouts is back also relevant for the consumer world. Google Chat on the Web is integrated into Gmail, although in some views the panel continues to say Hangouts.

In any case. As we said, As early as this quarter, Currents will start disabling some features – those that, according to internal metrics, are used more rarely. More specifically, according to the dedicated official support page (VIA link at the bottom of the article), the following will be removed:

  • Post analysis
  • Tag
  • Community statistics
  • Influence of the profile
  • Push notifications on Android and iOS
  • People followed and followers
Previous articleHow to use PassAndroid to have all your tickets and virtual tickets in one place
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Google Currents, the former working Google Plus is heading towards closure

Another of Google's "messes" in the field of services is preparing to retire: the company has announced that...
Android

How to use PassAndroid to have all your tickets and virtual tickets in one place

Keeping virtual documents in order can become a bit cumbersome for many, and as a solution to this...
Tech News

So you can use the ElXokas filter with its iconic helmets and mustache on Instagram

The news that ElXokas has unseated Ibai Llanos as the Spanish streamer with the most subscribers on Twitch,...
Gaming

Lost Ark: queuing simulator?

I admit that despite all the hype that has been generated around Lost Ark, I have not finished...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.