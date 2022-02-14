Google Currents, the former working Google Plus is heading towards closure

Another of Google’s “messes” in the field of services is preparing to retire: the company has announced that Currentshis social network destined for the world of work, will be progressively deactivated starting as early as this quarter, up to go out completely in the course of 2023. In its place, Google will try to push Spaces, which we can define as a mix between Google Chat and Slack or Discord.

As usual, things are a little more complicated than that if you look at the names and the history they carry with them: maybe Friday night is the wrong time for this type of reconstruction, but we will try to be as linear as possible. Some may recall for example that Currents was once an app that aggregated articles from digital magazines; presented in 2011, it was canceled in 2013 – or rather, it became Google Play Newsstand, a completely new app that kept the same APK (Play Newsstand lasted until 2018, then merged with Google News …). The new Currents is actually none other than the old Google Plus, a social network that has failed in the consumer field and that Google has tried to recover by addressing it only to the business world (its first name was in fact Google+ for Workspace).

The first iteration of Spaces, moreover, dates back to 2016 as an app in its own right: it was withdrawn not even a year later, in 2017. Now Spaces, which was once called Rooms, is a section of Google Chat, which is itself the ‘heir to Hangouts Chat, which is itself an attempt to keep Hangouts relevant by orienting it only to the world of work after the failure in the consumer world (a bit like G +, in short).

Google Chat was until recently dedicated to users of Google Workspace, the online productivity suite formerly known as G Suite, but since last spring it is available for everyone – so let’s say that with a rather articulated series of rounds Hangouts is back also relevant for the consumer world. Google Chat on the Web is integrated into Gmail, although in some views the panel continues to say Hangouts.

In any case. As we said, As early as this quarter, Currents will start disabling some features – those that, according to internal metrics, are used more rarely. More specifically, according to the dedicated official support page (VIA link at the bottom of the article), the following will be removed: