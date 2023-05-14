Google continues without making Bard available in regions for not complying with regulatory rules

Despite announcing the expansion of availability during I/O 2023, Google still has trouble bringing Bard to regions like the European Union and Canada. This is because the company has not yet adhered to local or regional rules and regulations – as is the case with the GDPR, in the “Old Continent”. These regions are not listed on a support page for the Mountain View giant’s chatbot, which means that the company has no intention of complying with the rules of these countries or blocks, for releasing the tool.

The list displayed on the site shows details about the new expansion of access to Google Bard, in more than 180 countries announced by the company – still in English during the presentation at the event aimed at developers. According to WinFuture, some GDPR deadlocks prevent the US multinational from launching its chatbot in the European countries of the bloc. Among them is control over how companies handle sensitive user data and what kind of data they are allowed to collect.