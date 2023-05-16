Google Contacts has a new feature so you don’t forget your friends’ birthdays

If you use the Google app to manage your contacts from your mobile, it will be useful to have its new function.

Not only will it allow you to have a more complete record of your contacts, but it will also give you the possibility to set birthday reminders. A dynamic that will make you forget about Facebook to remember this fact.

Most users forget the birthdays of their contacts, and even their friends. A problem that many solved with Facebook, since it sends reminders of birthdays.

But if you use Google Contacts you can ignore the dynamics of Facebook, since the same app will show you this data. To do this, the app now has a new section for you to add the birthdays of your contacts, or those you want to remember.

To find out who has that added data, and who doesn’t, you just have to look for the birthday cake icon. If you see this icon next to the profile, it means that you have not added the birthday date.

Once you add this information, it will not only be shown in the app to contacts who are about to have a birthday, you will also see a notification. Along with the birthday notification you will have the shortcuts to text or call him.

Of course, you will be able to select the contacts that will be shown in these reminders, so that you are not constantly receiving notifications with birthdays of people that you are not interested in, or are not that close to.

Although this is a minor update, it will save you having to rely on other applications to remember your friends’ birthdays, and you will be able to manage all the information from the same app.