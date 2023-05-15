Google Contacts and Gboard, birthday notifications and tablet layouts in distribution

- Advertisement -

Over the weekend, Google rolled out updates to two of its Android apps: Gboard, which has a tablet-optimized split layout, and Contacts, which features birthday notifications. Here are some more details:

GBOARD: COMING SPLIT LAYOUT TO ANDROID TABLETS

As we saw just a few days ago, during I/O 2023 Android tablets were among the protagonists – finally Google has decided to take the field itself in promoting a form factor on which it has never been too convinced, leaving the field open to Apple iPads. The split layout for Gboard has been available for some time on foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but now there are several reports that it is also appearing on tablets, at least in the beta version of the app.

Note that they exist two layout options: one with some duplicate keys (for example G or V, or the letters corresponding to that position in the case of other keyboard types) and one with an exact subdivision. The duplicate key layout is designed for convenience, and is on by default. You have to go into the Gboard settings to activate the other. Below is an image to help you get a better idea:

It’s a feature that has been in development for a few months now, and which now seems finally ready for distribution on the stable channel. In the section In evidence A prompt should appear in the app explaining to add the birthdays of the various contacts to receive a notification.

Google has set up an interface that allows you to add serial dates very quickly. You can choose whether or not to activate the notification for each individual contact. Of course, it must be remembered that Google has been allowing you to receive this type of notification since time immemorial, but not directly from the contacts app – you need the interaction of other apps/services such as Calendar or Assistant.

As is often the case, it’s not perfectly clear what needs to be done to receive the news – beyond patiently waiting. The latest version of the app is 4.7.26.x and it might be a necessary but not sufficient condition. It is very likely that a server-side intervention is also needed.