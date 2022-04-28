Google confirms the success of Pixel 6 and new products at I / O 2022

On the occasion of the financial results for the first quarter of 2022, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai commented on i sales results of the latest generation of Pixel smartphones with enthusiastic tones. Pixel 6 has in fact been called the Best-selling Pixel ever. Alphabet’s number one also confirmed the arrival of new products on the occasion of Google I / 0 2022.

Pixel 6 is a huge step forward for the Pixel range. And it was great to see the response from Pixel users. It’s the best-selling Pixel ever. We’re building broad brand awareness in consumers and making good progress I’m excited about the upcoming products and can’t wait to share more at Google I / O.

However, Alphabet still does not provide detailed sales figures for Pixel smartphones and the unofficial ones are not as encouraging, at least in the United States. The revenues they generate flow into the generic balance sheet item “Google Others” which in Q1 2022 recorded 6.81 billion dollars (6.49 in the first quarter of last year).

Google Pixel 6 74.8 x 158.6 x 8.9 mm

6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px Google Pixel 6 Pro 75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9 mm

6.7 inches – 3120×1440 px

As for the new hardware devices arriving at the next edition of Google I / 0 2022 (from 11 to 12 May next) the reference probably goes first to the Pixel 6a – already the subject of numerous rumors – and to the Pixel Watch, recently returned to the spotlight with new photos. During the event, announcements of news relating to the functionality of Android and other platforms managed by Google are also expected.

The CEO then outlined the evolution of Google products in the coming years:

In the years to come, we will continue to invest in new form factors and seamless multi-device experiences, and increase the level of user privacy, giving developers the tools they need to succeed on mobile devices.

