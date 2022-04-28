MobileAndroid

Google confirms the success of Pixel 6 and new products at I / O 2022

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

On the occasion of the financial results for the first quarter of 2022, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai commented on i sales results of the latest generation of Pixel smartphones with enthusiastic tones. Pixel 6 has in fact been called the Best-selling Pixel ever. Alphabet’s number one also confirmed the arrival of new products on the occasion of Google I / 0 2022.

Pixel 6 is a huge step forward for the Pixel range. And it was great to see the response from Pixel users. It’s the best-selling Pixel ever. We’re building broad brand awareness in consumers and making good progress I’m excited about the upcoming products and can’t wait to share more at Google I / O.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

However, Alphabet still does not provide detailed sales figures for Pixel smartphones and the unofficial ones are not as encouraging, at least in the United States. The revenues they generate flow into the generic balance sheet item “Google Others” which in Q1 2022 recorded 6.81 billion dollars (6.49 in the first quarter of last year).

Read:

How to install Apple TV + on your Android TV: the subscription platform already on your TV

Google Pixel 6 74.8 x 158.6 x 8.9 mm
6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px		 Google Pixel 6 Pro 75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9 mm
6.7 inches – 3120×1440 px

 

Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

As for the new hardware devices arriving at the next edition of Google I / 0 2022 (from 11 to 12 May next) the reference probably goes first to the Pixel 6a – already the subject of numerous rumors – and to the Pixel Watch, recently returned to the spotlight with new photos. During the event, announcements of news relating to the functionality of Android and other platforms managed by Google are also expected.

The CEO then outlined the evolution of Google products in the coming years:

Read moreAndroid rolls out default web browser option screen on set up

In the years to come, we will continue to invest in new form factors and seamless multi-device experiences, and increase the level of user privacy, giving developers the tools they need to succeed on mobile devices.

 

Read:

How to publish and edit your best stories of 2021 with Instagram Playback

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro is available online from Bpm power to 851 euros or from eBay to 899 euros.
  • Google Pixel 6 is available online from Bpm power to 589 euros or from eBay to 679 euros.

Available on: Pixel 6 Pro for 900 euros and Pixel 6 for 629 euros. (Update February 28, 2022, 09:22)

Previous articlePixel Watch, the lost prototype shown on the wrist in many new images
Next articleAndroid 13 Beta 1: all the official news, hidden and undocumented
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Android 13 Beta 1: all the official news, hidden and undocumented

Last night Google released the first Beta of Android 13, which in the development timeline is the third...
Android

Pixel Watch, the lost prototype shown on the wrist in many new images

"It's the most comfortable watch I've ever worn". These are the words used to describe the Pixel Watch...
Android

Google releases the first beta of Android 13: how to install it on compatible Pixels

In line with its roadmap, Google has made the first beta of Android 13 available for compatible Pixel...
Entertainment

Samsung wants you to use its Smart TVs as a virtual gym. How will they do it?

Samsung has been dominating smart TV sales globally for 16 years in a row. To do this, the...