Google complies with Apple's deal by paying part of Chrome's search revenues, says website

Google complies with Apple’s deal by paying part of Chrome’s search revenues, says website

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Power abuse? Google and Apple under investigation for duopoly in the UK
There have been reports for years that Google is paying Apple to keep Safari as the main search engine, with a deal that exceeds $15 billion, which has already been challenged by a lawsuit under US antitrust laws. . Now, The Register portal takes up the subject, pointing out that Google would even pay a percentage of Chrome browser search revenue on iOS for the owner of the system.

In addition to exclusivity, the non-competition agreement would still have an important point — that Apple would commit to not creating its own search engine, which would have been in Apple’s plans for a long time. The portal says it has confirmed this story from anonymous sources, but that the collective action opened last year would already be investigating this agreement.


The current status is that the US Department of Justice and the UK Markets and Competition Authority, the CMA, are already investigating the case.

The value of this separate part of the deal, which is expected to be outside the $15 billion already known, as well as other specific terms, would have been taken from the CMA reports. Sought by The Register, neither Google nor Apple commented on the case.

Apple and Google try to dismiss the case claiming lack of evidence of a horizontal agreement between the two companies and other alleged shortcomings.

Rumor has it that the callus is tightening as, in addition to increasing the size of its Safari WebKit team over the past two years and signaling it may relax some of its rules this year, Apple on Thursday released a WebKit update. for the first beta of Safari 16.4 which offers many of the features the developers have been complaining about.

