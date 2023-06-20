google closes another cloud storage service

A few months ago, Google closed Stadia, one of the great services that allowed you to play video games through remote streaming. However, that has not been the end point to the closures, since the cloud services of the technological giant will soon lose will say goodbye to the function called Album Archive.

Archive Album is a service that followed the closure of Picasa Web Albums and was launched by Google in 2016. It serves to centralize the images that you have sent to various Google products and services, such as Blogger or Hangouts. Close Google Albums Archive After the July 19, 2023, the Google Albums archive will no longer be available. The company is already sending users of this service a communication informing that it will soon remove some content from the Album Archive, including small thumbnail photos, album comments or likes, some Hangouts data and / or images background images that were loaded in the Gmail theme switcher before 2018.

If one now enters the Google Albums Archive, you will be able to see how an informative message appears at the top, alerting you to the upcoming service interruption. “The photos and videos you see here will no longer be available after July 19, 2023. You can use Takeout to download these items before then”.

The Google help page provides information on what are the alternatives from that date to be able to see the content that until now was stored there and will be moved to other Google services and products:

Blogger: Consult and manage your image content.

Consult and manage your image content. Google account: Consult and manage your previous and current profile photos.

Consult and manage your previous and current profile photos. Google Photos: consult and manage your photo albums.

consult and manage your photo albums. Hangouts: download your Hangouts attachments with Takeout. (Note: Hangouts has been renamed Google Chat. Some of your Hangouts attachments may be available in Chat.)

How to export your data with Takeout

Google Takeout is a service that allows you to download a copy of data stored in Google products and it is the easiest way that we can have to download a backup of all the data that was stored in Album Archive.

In order to get your backup, you must follow the following steps:

Open the Google Takeout page. You will be prompted to sign in to your Google account to continue. Select the Album File option. You may need to deselect the other data types which is done automatically. Alternatively you can follow this link, where the Album Archive content is already selected. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click Next Step. Now you must select how export your data. The easiest way is to use “email download link”, which will generate a Takeout download as a Zip file. Optionally, you can choose to save the data to your Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or Box. Choose a file type (.ZIP or .TGZ). The file size is set to 2 GB by default (exports larger than this will be split into multiple files). You can choose options from (1 GB to 50 GB) to divide the file into parts. Click on ‘Create export’.

This process it can take a long time (hours or maybe days) to complete. You will receive an email when the export is complete.