Google Chrome works on tweaks for Memory Saver on Canary

Google rolled out the Memory Saver feature for Chrome earlier this year, but it hasn’t brought updates to it yet. Once enabled, the feature automatically freezes tabs in the background that haven’t been opened in a while, giving you quick access to reload them when needed.

With the Canary 116 the layout of this tool will be improved. According to the informant Leopeva64, the card that appears in the tabs when the user passes the cursor over will now also display exactly how much RAM Chrome has saved freezing the tab in question.