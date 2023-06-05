Google Chrome works on tweaks for Memory Saver on Canary

Google rolled out the Memory Saver feature for Chrome earlier this year, but it hasn’t brought updates to it yet. Once enabled, the feature automatically freezes tabs in the background that haven’t been opened in a while, giving you quick access to reload them when needed.
With the Canary 116 the layout of this tool will be improved. According to the informant Leopeva64, the card that appears in the tabs when the user passes the cursor over will now also display exactly how much RAM Chrome has saved freezing the tab in question.
The small tweak makes it clearer exactly how Chrome’s Memory Saver works without needing to access any extra menus.
Google is also working on adding this same information to the Memory Saver badge that appears in the address bar when a frozen tab is activated again. The browser should add a graphic that shows whether the amount of memory saved is too much or not.
Meanwhile, the grayed-out icons for inactive tabs is another UI tweak Google is working on to make Memory Saver work more transparently. All of these changes in Chrome Canary can be viewed by enabling the chrome://flags/#memory-saver-savings-reporting-improvements flag.
