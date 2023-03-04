Google Chrome will show the RAM consumption of each open tab

We recently saw that Chrome introduced new saving options, like Memory Saver, to better manage RAM consumption and extend battery life in a laptop, but more changes are on the way. The expert Leopeva64 discovered them, who published a post on Twitter with a very explanatory screen.

A novelty currently in development will give us a better picture of RAM consumption by Chrome, according to what emerges from a new commit by Chromium Gerrit.

If the change is further developed and integrated, Google Chrome may soon show specific memory usage for each open tab as soon as you hover over one of them. The use of the function will take place after activation and just click on the menu three-dot -> More Tools -> Task Manager, or by pressing Shift + Esc to view per-tab RAM usage statistics.

Gerrit’s comments suggest that the feature is still rough around the edges, so developments will continue and it may be a while before we see it in Chrome Beta as well. Chrome 111 was launched in the stable channel on March 1st, so we won’t hear about this feature until at least the beta version of Chrome 112, which is scheduled to arrive on March 9th.

It is not the only novelty in development, in fact, as we have recently seen, Google is about to introduce a function that is as simple as it is extremely practical on Chrome for Windows, macOS, Linux and Chrome OS, namely the possibility of manually deleting the items used for autofill.