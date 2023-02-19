Google Chrome will let you enter notes in the password manager popup

Google is supposed to add a small but important improvement to one of Chrome’s most useful features. As discovered by user Leopeva64 on Twitter on Friday (17), the password manager pop-up will now offer the possibility to insert annotations in login credentials stored in the browser.
The novelty is available in the form of an “experiment” in the Beta and Canary versions, therefore, only for PC. When activated, the simplified pop-up gains a more complete look with the display of the user ID, password and notes arranged vertically. Look:
To enable the new pop-up interface, you need to access your flag specific that can be found by entering the following address in the bar of Google Chrome: “chrome://flags/#revamped-password-management-bubble” (without quotes). Click on the “Default” option and toggle it to “Enable”. Then restart the browser.
Currently, to insert notes into a password stored in the stable version of Google Chrome, you need to access the “Password Manager” option in the “Autofill” section, which is located in the Settings.
It should be noted that there are no guarantees about the functioning of the new pop-up in the test versions of Google Chrome, therefore, it is important to wait for the release of a future update for the stable platform. Recently, the application reached its version 111 in the Beta channel, highlighting improvements in the Picture-in-Picture mode.
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >