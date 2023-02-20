Google Chrome will let you enter notes in the password manager popup

Google is supposed to add a small but important improvement to one of Chrome’s most useful features. As discovered by user Leopeva64 of Twitter on Friday (17), the password manager pop-up will now offer the possibility to insert annotations in login credentials stored in the browser.

The novelty is available in the form of an “experiment” in the Beta and Canary versions, therefore, only for PC. When activated, the simplified pop-up gains a more complete look with the display of the user ID, password and notes arranged vertically. Look: